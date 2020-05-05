Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.27, approximately 1,172,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,825,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

LL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $199.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $273.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lumber Liquidators by 28.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

