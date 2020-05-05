MannKind (MNKD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MannKind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MannKind stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 48,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,331. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $279.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

