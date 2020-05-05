Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 8.9%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s stock price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.96, approximately 661,540 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,010,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

The stock has a market cap of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,202,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,461 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

