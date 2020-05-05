Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 9.0% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29,736.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.28.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

