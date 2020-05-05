Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after purchasing an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Mastercard from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.28.

NYSE MA traded up $4.72 on Tuesday, hitting $273.98. 3,925,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,460. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $270.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.86.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

