Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 9.7% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.63, 174,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 55% from the average session volume of 112,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.15 million and a P/E ratio of -77.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

