Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.24. 3,826,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

