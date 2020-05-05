Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $172.00

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,792. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 73.42% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

