Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

