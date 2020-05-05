Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,187,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,856. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.52.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

