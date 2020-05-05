Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $8.33 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 3.4% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.70. 5,931,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,444,092. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $349.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average is $118.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.86.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

