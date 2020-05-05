Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.58.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. 16,989,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,975,332. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

