Monarch Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after buying an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after buying an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after buying an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after buying an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,307. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

