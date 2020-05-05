MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. MultiCell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 million, a P/E ratio of -122.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.49. MultiCell Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16.

Get MultiCell Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MEDS shares. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of MultiCell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiCell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiCell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.