Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) Shares Up 7.8%

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.80, 646,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 292% from the average session volume of 164,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Neuronetics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Neuronetics (NYSE:VMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

