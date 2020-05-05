New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Up 7.6%

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.11 and last traded at $6.52, 23,662,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average session volume of 11,690,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

In related news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125,735 shares in the company, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.