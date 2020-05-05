NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

NGL Energy Partners has a payout ratio of -104.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NGL Energy Partners to earn ($0.16) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -975.0%.

Shares of NYSE NGL remained flat at $$5.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.46. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered NGL Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on NGL Energy Partners from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Karlovich III bought 10,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Also, Director James M. Collingsworth acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,639,580.

NGL Energy Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, trucking, marine, and pipeline transportation services.

