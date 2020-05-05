Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.75. 6,348,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

