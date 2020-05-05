Nike’s (NKE) Hold Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $83.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKE. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Nike from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. 6,348,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,217,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at $998,091.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nike by 19,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nike by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Nike by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.