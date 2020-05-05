Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Trading 8.7% Higher

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.69 and last traded at $6.23, 1,254,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 818,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $250.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $190.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Smolik bought 9,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $146,075.50. Also, Director Martin Salinas bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Insiders bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $242,007 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,115,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,968,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174,324 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,024,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,518 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $46,063,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $34,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

