Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Northwest Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to earn $0.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NWBI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,882. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $158,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWBI. BidaskClub lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

