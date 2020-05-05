Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.03. 11,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,317. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.