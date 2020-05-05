Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCA)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NCA stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.71. 48,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,990. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

