Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAC)

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE NAC traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 136,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,276. Nuveen California Quality Muncpl IncmFnd has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

