OCO Capital Partners L.P. Makes New $10.12 Million Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000. Redwood Trust accounts for approximately 12.4% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.74% of Redwood Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWT. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $4,962,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.06. 3,843,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.