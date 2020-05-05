Oconee Federal Financial Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:OFED)

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock remained flat at $$18.50 on Tuesday. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.45. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.25.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.