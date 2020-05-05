Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) Holdings Cut by OCO Capital Partners L.P.

OCO Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,780,652 shares during the period. Ocwen Financial comprises approximately 1.2% of OCO Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. OCO Capital Partners L.P. owned about 1.48% of Ocwen Financial worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 38,361 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 44,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 75,144 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ocwen Financial by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 644,230 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $83,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glen A. Messina acquired 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $61,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 160,188 shares of company stock valued at $182,368. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OCN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. 1,466,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,971. The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.32. Ocwen Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

