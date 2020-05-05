Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th.

OPBK traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.30. 16,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,741. Op Bancorp has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11.

Get Op Bancorp alerts:

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Op Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Op Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $30,542.50.

Op Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Op Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Op Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.