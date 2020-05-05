Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,845 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,712,053. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

