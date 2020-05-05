O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Sells $3,447,974.22 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total value of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ORLY stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.38. The company had a trading volume of 537,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,299. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $335,631,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $91,582,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $175,960,000 after purchasing an additional 255,301 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14,731.4% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 216,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $84,056,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.