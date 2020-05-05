P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Trading 8.1% Higher

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.29, 307,682 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 207,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $230.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

