P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Trading 8.1% Higher

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)’s share price traded up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.29, 307,682 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 207,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.
The firm has a market cap of $636.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.33%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLT. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in P H Glatfelter by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)
P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
