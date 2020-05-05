Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90.
PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.
About Pacific Premier Bancorp
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
