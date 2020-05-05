Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 7th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $20.11. The stock had a trading volume of 309,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $123.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

PPBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

