Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,595 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.31.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $6.37 on Tuesday, hitting $198.21. 1,096,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -110.12 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $251.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average is $214.23.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $184.62 per share, with a total value of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,050 shares of company stock valued at $9,063,422. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

