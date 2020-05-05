Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 4.6% of Baker Chad R’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 55,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 45,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Paypal by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $125.43. 9,229,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,441,461. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.50. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.