PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Increases Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 1.0225 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 66.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.6%.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.67. 3,579,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,666. The stock has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average is $135.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

