Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 8.4% Higher

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING)’s share price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.50 and last traded at $25.71, 937,896 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 675,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,515,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,334,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

