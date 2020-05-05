Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Buys $214,500.00 in Stock

Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Larry Peiros bought 6,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $214,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:PCH traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. 246,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,277. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 52 week low of $22.40 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.91 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Potlatchdeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Potlatchdeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

