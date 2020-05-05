Prothena (PRTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 5th, 2020

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. Prothena had a negative net margin of 9,542.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. 21,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,345. The company has a current ratio of 21.36, a quick ratio of 21.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.79. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Earnings History for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit