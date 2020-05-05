Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Up 7.7%

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.02, 452,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 360,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRMD. ValuEngine raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Repro Med Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.33 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.44%.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.