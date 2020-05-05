Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,134 Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,963. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.18.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.