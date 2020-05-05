Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 89,925 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 499.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,925 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.74. 6,055,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,749. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.