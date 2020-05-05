Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 78.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,692 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 219,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,594 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 10,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.90. 41,769,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,576,453. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $41.10. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

