Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515,275 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,355,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,571,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,896 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $193,486,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,747,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,110. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $192.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.