Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. 7,060,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,005,360. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

