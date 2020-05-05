Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $763,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

IWR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,143,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,934. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

