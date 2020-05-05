Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 85.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 84,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,160. The firm has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

