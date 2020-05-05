Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.80. 2,255,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,259. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETN shares. Stephens lowered shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.76.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

