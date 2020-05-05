Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Invests $748,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.05. 7,271,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,712,053. The stock has a market cap of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.16. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

