Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 103,043 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 902.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,043 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 14,919,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,761,002. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

