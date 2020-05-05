Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 123.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares during the period. Loews Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.74.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $22.66. 45,621,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,325,232. The company has a market capitalization of $200.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

